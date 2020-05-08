The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘Assume Nothing’

By
President Donald Trump during a press conference on February 26, 2020 (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Robert Costa is well familiar to readers of National Review, as an alumnus of ours. He is now a national political reporter for the Washington Post. The moderator of Washington Week, on PBS. And a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. He is altogether one of my favorite journalists and people.

He is also my guest on my latest Q&A podcast, here. I wanted to talk over some things with him: What’s it like to be a national political reporter in this time of pandemic? How has the pandemic changed reporting, if at all? What do you think of the Trump press conferences? How about the Trump/Fox event inside the Lincoln Memorial? How about the new press secretary?

Incidentally, Bob Costa has reported on Trump-as-politician longer than anybody. He was traveling with him before it was cool — when Trump was the longest of shots. He has unusual insights into Trump’s political nature. Bob has kind of a Ph.D. in Trumpology.

Other questions: Will Biden, for sure, be the Dem nominee? How about his veep pick? Will Pence, for sure, be the R nominee? Vice-presidential nominee, I mean? Can you imagine a presidential-election year without conventions, without state fairs, without handshaking? Without baby-kissing? Weird, huh? How about the candidacy of Justin Amash? Any significance?

We also talk lockdown politics — a critical question — and a lot more. A conversation with Robert Costa is refreshing, as well as informative. (Or refreshing because informative.) He has a level head and a boatload of knowledge. He has a motto on his desk: Assume Nothing. Political life, as well as life at large, can be unpredictable, sometimes wildly so. In good ways and bad.

Comments

You remember an old line, usually attributed to Oscar Wilde: When you assume, you make an ass out of u and me.

Anyway, that Q&A, again, is here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More