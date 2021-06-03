Astounding Community Support Moves the Goalpost to $75K

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. (National Review)

When I arrived at National Review in September 2016, one Mr. Jack Fowler would remind me, “Garrett, NR is a mission with a business first, not the other way around. You have a tough road ahead, but worry not, you have a great community who knows how important this publication is to our nation.”

Advertisement

And he was — is — right. I have seen that play out regularly since I first heard him utter those words. While as a businessman, I initially found this concerning, it has become one of the facts about National Review of which I am most proud.

There are two reasons why. The first is that any happy warrior takes pride in doing the right thing, not the easiest thing, in fighting for our cause. The second reason, however, is, well . . . you: the generous NR community. In that spirit, here is just a sampling of the generosity of that community:

Sandra sends us a gracious $50: “Dear NR, THANK YOU!” she writes. It is what we are here for Sandra, so THANK YOU for letting us keep up the good fight.

Sean submits $50: “Keep up the honest journalism. It is sorely needed these days.” We couldn’t agree more, Sean.

Giving us $5, Stephen declares, “The Morning Jolt keeps me sane!” Me too, Stephen.

Another $200 comes from John. “If not me, who?” Exactly, John, and we so greatly appreciate your contribution.

Then a whopping $2,500, from Jay. “NR is an important voice educating the left and reminding the right on what true conservatism is.” Yes, Jay, you get what we are all about.

These are but a small handful of the many donations that have started to flow in over the last few days. We are moved by all of your contributions and comments.

Already surpassing 80 percent of our initial goal because of you fine folks, NR will once again follow in the great footsteps of Jack Fowler’s old mantra and “push the goal higher!” We are moving our goal of $50,000 to a revised goal of $75,000. We do this because our need is great and does not cease immediately following this fundraiser or even the next; we do not, nor will we ever, bend our principles for revenue or momentary popularity. We rely on our loyal and dedicated readers to help support our mission, and in exchange, we always report and analyze the facts without regard to the cultural zeitgeist.

Won’t you consider donating to our cause today? Donate securely here. For those who still prefer to direct their generosity in check form, make one payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, N.Y., 10036. Any dollar amount helps, and we have many good fights ahead of us. From all of us here at National Review, thank you in advance for considering contributing. And to those who have already given, we thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.