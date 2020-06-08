Asymptomatic Infected Rarely Spread COVID-19

Well, well. The World Health Organization now says asymptomatic people with COVID infection rarely spread the disease. From the CNBC story:

Coronavirus patients who don’t have any symptoms aren’t driving the spread of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Monday, casting doubt on concerns by some researchers that the virus could be difficult to contain due to asymptomatic infections. . . . “From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said at a news briefing from the United Nations agency’s Geneva headquarters. “It’s very rare.”

Pardon my whiplash.

So, now that we know COVID is not as dangerous as was initially thought, will those calling for mandatory vaccines and mask-wearing retract their advocacy?

Advertisement

What, and ruin all the technocratic fun? If it saves just one life!