Attacking the Discriminatory Use of Federal Education Funds

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires that entities receiving federal educational funds not use them in discriminatory ways. When it was passed, everyone assumed that it was needed to prevent discrimination against black students, but language is all-inclusive. So what about the many college programs we now find that exclude men?

In today’s Martin Center article, Kursat Christoff Pekgoz examines this widespread phenomenon and the complaint that he and many other scholars have sent to the Department of Education. The remedy it seeks is simply to declare that schools are in violation of the law when they set up scholarships and programs that are only for women.

I wish Pekgoz and his signatories good luck. Until such time as we can get the feds out of higher education funding (which, under the Constitution, it has no warrant to do), let’s enforce the law against group discrimination.