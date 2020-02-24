Attention-Junkie Overdoses

Those of you who are familiar with the flat-Earth cultists will not be entirely surprised by this: One of their number, Michael Hughes, is dead after trying to launch a homemade rocket into orbit in order to “shut the door on this ball Earth.”

The Science Channel, which was there filming the madness, put out a gently self-exonerating statement: “It was always his dream to do this launch [and] Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey.”

Advertisement

Perhaps it was always his dream to seek attention and adulation as an analgesic against whatever madness it was that haunted him.