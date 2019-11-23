The Corner

Books

‘Awful Beautiful Life’

By

Becky Powell had a fine how-do-you-do. Two of them, actually. First, her husband, Mark, killed himself. That sort of thing is more common than one might suppose. Many families are affected by suicide, but the topic tends to be sotto voce. “Oh, he had a hunting accident.” And the second how-do-you-do? Mark had a debt of $21.5 million. The money had been borrowed from 90 different people, many of them friends of Mark and Becky’s. Becky had had no idea.

She did not have to pay the money back. She was not responsible for it legally, and she was not responsible for it in any other way either. At least, many of us would think that. But Becky thought otherwise. She insisted on paying the money back.

Comments

Many of the friends said, “Oh, don’t bother. You and the children have been through so much already.” (Becky and Mark had — have — three children.) (It’s hard to know what tense to use in this kind of story.) But Becky wanted to pay the money back for her own dignity and conscience. She wanted to be able to look people in the eye. Also, she wanted to set an example for the children: We pay our own way, we stand on our own two feet (or eight, in this case).

Anyway, Becky Powell has had quite an experience — that is my Midwestern euphemism in play — and she has written a book about it, Awful Beautiful Life: When God Shows Up in the Midst of Tragedy. I have done a Q&A podcast with her, here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Hearings Have Been Useless

By
Democrats on the Intelligence Committee have spent the vast majority of their impeachment hearings trying to persuade voters that bureaucrats believe Donald Trump is impulsive, self-serving, and misguided -- all of which is unsurprising, and completely irrelevant to the matter at hand. Quite often, in fact, ... Read More
White House

The Impeachment Hearings Have Been Useless

By
Democrats on the Intelligence Committee have spent the vast majority of their impeachment hearings trying to persuade voters that bureaucrats believe Donald Trump is impulsive, self-serving, and misguided -- all of which is unsurprising, and completely irrelevant to the matter at hand. Quite often, in fact, ... Read More
Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Ford v Ferrari Makes Race-Car Movies Great Again

By
There’s a MAGA moment in Ford v Ferrari when the British-immigrant auto mechanic and race-car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) stops being a loner and decides to be a team player. He slows down on the track to let the other American drivers on his team join him so they can cruise across the finish line ... Read More
Film & TV

Ford v Ferrari Makes Race-Car Movies Great Again

By
There’s a MAGA moment in Ford v Ferrari when the British-immigrant auto mechanic and race-car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) stops being a loner and decides to be a team player. He slows down on the track to let the other American drivers on his team join him so they can cruise across the finish line ... Read More
White House

Sheep during Reset, Lions Now?

By
I have written frequently about the dangers Vladimir Putin poses to U.S. interests. Yet when we prune all the rhetoric away, we are still left with two antithetical Obama–Trump administration policies. The Obama reset, in reaction to the Bush pushback against Putin’s aggression in South Ossetia, ... Read More
White House

Sheep during Reset, Lions Now?

By
I have written frequently about the dangers Vladimir Putin poses to U.S. interests. Yet when we prune all the rhetoric away, we are still left with two antithetical Obama–Trump administration policies. The Obama reset, in reaction to the Bush pushback against Putin’s aggression in South Ossetia, ... Read More