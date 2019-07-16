The Corner

Politics & Policy

Ayanna Pressley’s Ideological Phrenology

By
Rep. Ayanna Pressley at a House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services hearing, July 10, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) is the fourth member of “the squad,” that four-headed hydra of congressional freshmen rattling the cages of Nancy Pelosi and her centrist cohorts in the Democratic party. Pressley is more Ringo Starr than Paul McCartney in the Squad’s internal hierarchy; compared to her outspoken co-cavaliers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar (and, to a lesser extent, Rashida Tlaib), Pressley is an afterthought, the obligatory fourth member of the quadrangle in Congress’s lower chamber.

Even Ringo had a few singles; Pressley, too, has had moments that serve to justify her inclusion in “the squad” that, as if overnight, has become a proper noun.

Speaking at the NetRoots Nation Conference on Saturday, Pressley called on minority legislators to hew themselves to political opinions she deems appropriate for a legislator of their racial makeup, calling upon “brown” legislators to “be a brown voice” and “black” legislators to “be a black voice.” Her antediluvian remarks in full:

If you’re not prepared to come to that table and represent that voice, don’t come, because we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice. If you’re worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don’t even show up because we need you to represent that voice.

“Queers!”

Comments

A few layers to unpack here: if “brown/black faces” are compelled to be “brown/black voices,” and Muslims and “queers” are compelled to have “voices” that attend to their religious and sexual preferences, do the actual constituents who elected these individuals to public office get a “voice?” Or are they electing generic racial/religious/sexual “voices,” whose relative propriety as such is determined by Ayanna Pressley and supine approval of white liberals at the NetRoots Nation Conference? What even is a “black voice,” and who appointed Ayanna Pressley to decide?

Call it ideological phrenology, if you like: To be authentically black or brown, legislators must pledge their total and abiding obedience to Ayanna Pressley’s campus-radical flavor of politics. The new phrenologists, no less obsessed with racial purity and authenticity than the wooden-toothed clodhoppers they abhor, have simply replaced cranial measures with ideological ones.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Books

The Plot against Kavanaugh

By
Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery,  256 pp., $28.99) The nomination and confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was the political event of 2018, though not for the reasons anyone expected. All High Court confirmations these days are fraught with emotion and tumult ... Read More
Politics & Policy

He Just Can’t Help Himself

By
By Saturday, the long-simmering fight between Nancy Pelosi and her allies on one side and the “squad” associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the other had risen to an angrier and more destructive level at the Netroots Nation conference. Representative Ayanna Pressley, an African-American Massachusetts ... Read More
White House

On Gratitude and Immigration

By
Like both Rich and David, I consider it flatly inappropriate for the president of the United States to be telling Americans -- rhetorically or otherwise -- to “go back where you came from.” In consequence, you will find no defense of the president from me, either. What Trump tweeted over the weekend was ... Read More
Education

Gender Dissenter Gets Fired

By
Allan M. Josephson is a distinguished psychiatrist who, since 2003, has transformed the division of child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology at the University of Louisville from a struggling department to a nationally acclaimed program. In the fall of 2017 he appeared on a panel at the Heritage Foundation ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Squad’ Gives a Gift to Donald Trump

By
On Sunday, Donald Trump gave the Democrats a gift -- comments that indicate he thinks native-born congresswomen he detests should “go back” to the countries of their ancestors. On Monday, the four congresswomen handed Trump a gift in return, managing to respond to the president’s insults in some of the most ... Read More