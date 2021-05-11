I interviewed economist and demographer Lyman Stone for Bloomberg Opinion on the record-low U.S. birthrate. Among the topics we discuss: whether it’s a short-term consequence of COVID, what long-term effect it might have on our economy, and why more immigration can’t make up for it.
The Corner
Babies or Bust
Recommended
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an 'Oreo'
‘It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,’ O’Connor said.
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Texas Judge Dismisses NRA’s Bankruptcy Petition as ‘Bad Faith’
The judge argued that the filing was made in an effort to avoid the lawsuit by state attorney general Letitia James’ office.
Cornell Professor Warns 'Anti-Racism' Training Mandate Will Exacerbate 'Toxic' Campus Environment
The comments come ahead of a faculty vote on a series of 'anti-racism' proposals.
CDC Director Defends Agency's Use of Inflated Outdoor COVID Transmission Rate
‘The conflicting, confusing guidance from your agency has undermined public confidence,’ Senator Susan Collins said.
A Response to Bad-Faith Arguments about Trump and Republican Strategy
Those who object to any workable strategy against a Trump revival don’t have one.
Gas Prices Hit Highest Point Since 2014 after Pipeline Hack
The increase is being driven by surging demand, Biden policies, and the Colonial pipeline hack.
Texas House Advances Bill Restricting Critical Race Theory Teaching in Public Schools
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has expressed support for the measure and is expected to sign the legislation.