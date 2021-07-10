Baby Found in Dumpster in Ohio

Parts of a body of an aborted baby were found recently in a dumpster outside a clinic in Ohio. I talked to the man this morning who found the baby. He told me he made himself look like he was homeless and went through the garbage. He found some patient medical records and other things that shouldn’t be in there. And he found a mother’s child. That mother is likely grieving somewhere, while being told by most of culture that she shouldn’t be, that she has no reason to. He told me there will be a funeral Mass and burial to come. The remains of the baby are currently in a mortuary in Toledo.

Besides it all being evil, dumping an aborted baby in the trash is illegal in Ohio.