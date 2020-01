In two weeks or thereabouts Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream, written by our comrade, David Bahnsen, will be in bookstores. The title says it all. Today, on Fox and Friends, host Pete Hegseth and David talked about the financial consequences of Warren’s socialist policy prescriptions. It was great and informative stuff. You should watch the segment:

Jack Fowler is the vice president of National Review . @jackfowler