Barbara Boxer, Now Formally Working for China

Former senator Barbara Boxer of California is a registered agent of China.

Or she’s about to formally become one. Lachlan Markay of Axios reports that Boxer registered as a foreign agent providing “strategic consulting services” to the Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision’s U.S. subsidiary:

The state-owned China Electronics Technology Group is Hikvision’s controlling stakeholder. Hikvision cameras have been installed at internment camps in Xinjiang, where more than a million Uighurs are estimated to have been imprisoned or subjected to forced labor.

Boxer’s net worth when she retired in 2016 was a bit more than $3 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. She turned 80 in November.

At the beginning of 2020, Boxer joined the lobbying firm, Mercury Public Affairs. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Boxer for becoming a corporate lobbyist, Boxer responded, “How do you abuse power when you’re out of power?”