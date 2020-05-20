The Corner

Politics & Policy

Barbie Doll Horseshoe Theory

By

Horseshoe theory holds that at a certain point, the political left and the political right bend around and begin to get closer together again. You can see it on economic issues when Senator Josh Hawley is talking with Matt Stoller. I noticed it often among my fellow “restrainer” foreign-policy friends.

Comments

But I think it might apply to Barbie dolls. Hear me out. My daughter suddenly developed an interest in getting Barbie dolls. Maybe it was from watching Toy Story — I’m not sure. Every generation seems to have its gripes with how Barbie and Ken are portrayed. And I have mine. You can probably guess what those might be by perusing what’s available these days. In fact, it almost feels like a game where the creators are daring parents to object.

Anyway, I realized pretty quickly that the only Barbie I felt totally comfortable buying my daughter was the Rosa Parks Barbie.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More