Kamala Harris opposes Judge Barrett, in part because she is “hand-picked” by the president. This is a pretty amusing reason, not simply because every Supreme Court nominee is “hand-picked” by the president, but because Democrats apparently can’t decide whether Trump is “hand-picking” his nominees for nefarious personal reasons or delegating the process to the shadowy, “ultraconservative” Federalist Society. Presumably, we’ll find out which message tested better in the coming few weeks.