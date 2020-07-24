Baseball, Hot Dogs, and BLM

All the Yankees and Nationals on the field took a knee before the game last night, after listening to a voice-of-god social-justice oration from Morgan Freeman and holding a long black cloth together. This quasi-religious ceremony — ridiculously solemn, with no evident dissenters — was another indication that BLM is being made into part of the American civil religion:

"Equality and unity cannot be, until there is empathy."

Morgan Freeman narrated a powerful speech addressing social injustice before players from the Nationals and Yankees took a knee on opening day. pic.twitter.com/TLMGZSmpbH

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 23, 2020