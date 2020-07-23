Baseball Is Back, Sorta

Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel (15) sits in the stands with teammates during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Ill., June 22, 2020. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

I’m grateful, I guess. Though managing life during this crisis has made us so busy that it’s hard to imagine sitting down and following sports the way we normally do.

Baseball will have a 60-game season. The designated hitter has been smuggled into the National League, a move I think is a disaster. And there’s still talk of an expanded playoff system with a selection show?

There’s something appropriate about making the Eastern, Central, and Western Divisions play each other across leagues, in a mirror of the travel constraints that are imposed on most of the rest of us.

But if it were me, I’d have taken the opportunity to institute more differences and separation between the two leagues, and a quicker and less-complicated playoff race. Overall, the new rules feel like they all run in the opposite direction of where I’d want the game to go.