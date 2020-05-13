Battleground Wisconsin

The Corner

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The latest Marquette University Law school poll shows Joe Biden holding a three-point lead over Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Wisconsin. Biden’s lead now is the same as it was in Marquette’s last poll conducted in late March, but there has been a slight uptick in undecided voters (it was a 48 percent to 45 percent race in March and a 46 percent to 43 percent race in May).

The president’s handling of the coronavirus response has slipped somewhat, according to the latest poll: “Approval of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has also declined to 44 percent, with 51 percent disapproval, compared to March when approval was 51 percent and disapproval 46 percent.” 

Meanwhile, Republican Tom Tiffany won Tuesday’s special election to former GOP congressman Sean Duffy’s seat in northern Wisconsin by 14 points. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the district by more than 20 points in 2016, but it’s never a good idea to read too much into a special election.

