BBC Segment on the Definition of ‘Woman’

Someone in Britain ought to buy Anna from Warwickshire a drink. On a BBC news segment “Your Questions Answered” with the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, Anna asked Swinson to define what a woman is.

SWINSON: Well, I know I’m a woman. And I think we do– we know what we are. And I think all women are important and their rights need to be protected, whether they are black, Asian, white. Whether they are gay or straight or bi; whether they have a very privileged upbringing, or they don’t have much money, whether they are cis [newspeak for actual women] or trans [newspeak for men who self-identify as women] whether they have a disability, we are all important, in all of those different ways.

ANNA FROM WARWICKSHIRE: So how can you tell what a woman is?

SWINSON: Well, I mean I’m just of, sort of, trying to understand, you know, what you’re getting at. I think we know when we engage with each other, we know if we are a woman. And I can tell you that I am, right? So, you know, we’re not going to start a scenario where we go and perform inspections on people, are we?

ANNA FROM WARWICKSHIRE: No. What if a man wears a dress to work twice a week? Is he a woman?

SWINSON: Not necessarily.

ANNA FROM WARWICKSHIRE: But could he be?

SWINSON: I think that people can understand their own identity. And I think it’s right to respect people in terms of their gender identity. And that’s for them to say.