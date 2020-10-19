The Corner

Be Inspired by Love at a Time of Unrest, Distress, Contempt

By

Here’s today’s hour-long conversation with Beth Lynch, archivist of the North American Martyrs Shrine and Fr. Peter John Cameron, O.P.:

Some tell me the martyrs (whose feast is celebrated today in the U.S.) are new to them, others tell me they were inspired, still others, that they want to learn more.

As I point out during the hour, I really think this is a shrine not only for Christians. It’s a shrine to what real religion is, what love is, and why we would never want a world without religious freedom. Carry on. Let me know what you think and what kinds of programming you’d like to see in the coming weeks and months as we face non-stop politics.

