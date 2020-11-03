The Corner

Elections

Before You Make an Accusation of Lawbreaking, Check Your State’s Laws

By

Already we’ve got accusations of lawbreaking at polling places. Before you toss an accusation, check your state’s laws — they’re online and just a web search away. Pennsylvania law bars electioneering or campaign materials inside polling places: “No person, when within the polling place, shall electioneer or solicit votes for any political party, political body or candidate, nor shall any written or printed matter be posted up within the said room, except as required by this act.”

In guidance issued before the 2016 election, the Pennsylvania Department of State declared, “Any other person or voter not in the process of voting, campaign workers, signs and all other electioneering material must be located at least 10 feet away from the entrance to the room where voting occurs.” A Biden sign in front of the bushes by a polling place does not represent a violation of state law, unless it is within ten feet.

Comments

This picture, of a public school in Philadelphia, appears to depict a violation of state law, with poster listing the Democratic candidates on the wall right next to the entrance door.

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Establishes 1776 Commission

By
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Establishes 1776 Commission

By
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More