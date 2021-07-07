The Corner

‘Begun, the CRT Wars Have’

This week on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and MBD discuss the ongoing fight over critical race theory in schools, what’s going on with the Delta variant, and Joe Biden’s boring presidency. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

