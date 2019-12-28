The Corner

Economy & Business

Behold the Wonders of a Tight Labor Market 

By

The Wall Street Journal has a report on wages rising fastest for rank-and-file workers.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Ten Great Documentaries of 2019

By
It’s a golden age of documentaries, true-life stories whose grit and drama and twists hit so much harder amid awareness that all of this actually happened. Among documentaries released theatrically this year, here are ten standouts. 10. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN, New Year’s Day). The ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Ten Great Documentaries of 2019

By
It’s a golden age of documentaries, true-life stories whose grit and drama and twists hit so much harder amid awareness that all of this actually happened. Among documentaries released theatrically this year, here are ten standouts. 10. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN, New Year’s Day). The ... Read More
Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

2019: A Year in Reading

By
As the decade comes to a close, I would like to thank National Review for giving me the opportunity to put forward this annual list of books that you should read. This is my seventh list since 2013. For this one, I have put a lot more emphasis on political books because, like most thinking Americans, I am ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

2019: A Year in Reading

By
As the decade comes to a close, I would like to thank National Review for giving me the opportunity to put forward this annual list of books that you should read. This is my seventh list since 2013. For this one, I have put a lot more emphasis on political books because, like most thinking Americans, I am ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More