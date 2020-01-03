The Corner

Ben Rhodes Is Suddenly Interested in Congressional Authorization

By
Deputy U.S. National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes participates in the Washington Ideas Forum in Washington, September 30, 2015. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former national security adviser Ben Rhodes, the architect of the Iran nuclear deal, purposely structured the JCPOA as a treaty that was not a treaty because he and his boss, President Obama, had no intention whatsoever of doing with the JCPOA what the Constitution mandates for all treaties, which is to obtain the approval of two-thirds of the Senate. Rhodes and Obama simply rammed through what was in effect a treaty without seeking the approval of even one Senator.

Yet here is Rhodes after the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the secretive Iranian Quds force that sows mischief (and kills Americans, and ordered the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad) outside Iran’s borders.

 

Rhodes’s tweet is incomprehensible unless one or both of the following two conditions applies: 1) Rhodes is very, very stupid; 2) Rhodes thinks one set of laws and principles applies to presidents he likes and another set applies to presidents he doesn’t like. Congress gets to “assert itself” in the Trump Administration’s foreign policy? When Rhodes was in charge of President Obama’s foreign policy (a documentary showed him bossing around Secretary of State John Kerry), he not only didn’t solicit Congress’s opinion on Iran policy but took extraordinary action purposely to cut the Senate out of a matter of which it should have had oversight.

Moreover, as David French at The Dispatch points out this morning, the strike that killed Soleimani actually was authorized under the Constitution because (as Rhodes may or may not remember) Congress did approve of U.S. military actions in Iraq. Those actions were re-authorized by the Obama Administration.

Whether the Soleimani hit was a good idea is worth debating, but President Trump did have the proper authority to order it.

Politics & Policy

A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument

By
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Impeachment Fallouts

By
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
Culture

J. K. Rowling Declines to Apologize to Wokescolds

By
I assumed J. K. Rowling would cringe, beg forgiveness, and assent to approved re-education techniques after a Twitter mob and the Woke Enforcement Agency that is Vox went berserk during the holiday season about a comment Rowling had made on Twitter. Rowling supports Maya Forstater, a British woman who lost her ... Read More
Elections

The Democratic Primary Is a Four-Way Race

By
This morning, Julian Castro announced that he would suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the most recent politician to drop out since California senator Kamala Harris exited the race in early December. Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban ... Read More
