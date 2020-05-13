The Corner

Elections

Ben Sasse’s Big Primary Win

By

The Nebraska senator defeated a GOP primary challenger 75.1 percent to 24.9 percent on Tuesday.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
U.S.

The Era of Hard Truths

By
On the menu today: why our response to the virus has always been hobbled by our individual and collective difficulty accepting hard truths; why we shouldn’t be surprised that doctors and politicians disagree because of their different incentives; a tough question of matching the most vulnerable workers to the ... Read More
U.S.

The Era of Hard Truths

By
On the menu today: why our response to the virus has always been hobbled by our individual and collective difficulty accepting hard truths; why we shouldn’t be surprised that doctors and politicians disagree because of their different incentives; a tough question of matching the most vulnerable workers to the ... Read More