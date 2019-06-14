The Corner

Elections

Bernie Sanders and the Politics of Unreality

By

His big speech on democratic socialism shows that he is unable to reckon with either the successes of capitalism or the failures of socialism. From my new column:

If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, he had better hope that the economy falls into recession – because his speech suggests that his only idea of how to campaign against an incumbent during an economic boom is to claim it isn’t happening. It’s “a so-called booming economy,” Sanders says, one reflected in “macroeconomic numbers” but not people’s lives. The people themselves don’t seem to agree . . .

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More