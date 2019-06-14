Bernie Sanders and the Politics of Unreality

His big speech on democratic socialism shows that he is unable to reckon with either the successes of capitalism or the failures of socialism. From my new column:

If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, he had better hope that the economy falls into recession – because his speech suggests that his only idea of how to campaign against an incumbent during an economic boom is to claim it isn’t happening. It’s “a so-called booming economy,” Sanders says, one reflected in “macroeconomic numbers” but not people’s lives. The people themselves don’t seem to agree . . .