Bernie’s Two Big Problems (Among Others)

Bernie has at least two problems now:

1) It’s possible that he can find a way — or Biden can stumble into a way — to shift the momentum of the race again. But can he do it by next Tuesday? There’s no event on the calendar, like a debate, that provides a natural occasion for a change in the conversation. And if there isn’t such a shift, what’s going to stop Biden from winning the biggest delegate-prize of Michigan next week? If the race is close there, presumably it won’t add all that much to Biden’s delegate lead, but a victory will be a huge show of strength for Biden and of weakness for Bernie. Already there is a poll showing Biden ahead. Bernie has to hope taking a sledgehammer to Biden on issues like trade shakes something loose between now and then. (There’s also the possibility of a Warren endorsement, but that probably wouldn’t be as meaningful as the Clyburn, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar endorsements.)

2) Let’s say there is a big shift in the momentum in Bernie’s favor the next couple of weeks. Even if this happens, even if Biden is on his heels and Bernie is newly ascendant, it’s hard to see how Biden still doesn’t stomp in Florida, where 219 delegates are at stake and the latest poll has Biden at 61 percent, beating Bernie by 47 points. Bernie could have a big upswing in the state and still lose by a landslide.

Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Science & Tech

Freeman Dyson, RIP

By
The death of physicist Freeman Dyson on February 28 has been noted by many publications, all of which highlighted his many contributions to science. Dyson, 96, was, without doubt, a genius. He was a polymath whose interests included mathematics, number theory, biology, physics, nuclear energy, space travel, ... Read More
