Bernie Sanders Is a Moral Monster

Bernie Sanders complains that some criticism of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is “unfair.” The Castro government lined up political dissidents and shot them. It tortured them. It weaponized the medical profession to torture and deform its critics. Its campaign of murder was extraordinary, its systematic suppression complete. Senator Sanders is utterly dedicated to the role of useful idiot, an unquestioning conveyer of Castro propaganda.

Senator Sanders is rather like the apologists for antebellum slavery who say, “Well, think of how much better-fed they were than they would have been in Africa.” That is socialism today — just like socialism yesterday and socialism tomorrow. Senator Sanders is utterly unfit, intellectually and morally, for the position he seeks. He should be ashamed of himself. We should be ashamed of him.