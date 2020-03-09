The Corner

U.S.

Bernie Sanders Just Doesn’t Have Enough Friendly States Left

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders looks on during a press conference at his campaign office in Burlington, Vt., March 4, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

The vast majority of the coverage of tomorrow’s primaries focuses on Michigan, because it is the biggest prize, with 125 delegates at stake. Two polls released in the past 24 hours put Biden ahead by a wide margin — 51 percent to 27 percent in the EPIC-MRA poll and 54 percent to 33 percent in the Mitchell Research survey.

For some reason, the national media is treating Michigan like it’s the only competitive state. But Washington state has 89 delegates and polling makes it look pretty competitive, with Biden enjoying a small lead in two polls conducted in the last week.

Beyond that . . . it looks like Biden country. Missouri has 68 delegates, and the most recent survey shows Biden enjoying close to a 2-to-1 margin there. But a few days earlier, Emerson College found Biden only ahead by 4 percentage points.

Mississippi has 36 delegates, and the lone recent poll has Biden at 77 percent. Idaho has only 20 delegates and North Dakota has a caucus with 14 delegates at stake, and no polls have been conducted in that state.  If you subscribe to the theory that Biden does better in more conservative states, Biden should win these states, and perhaps by a wide margin.

Comments

Add it all up and Biden is likely to have another good night tomorrow, and maybe even good enough that it creates the perception that Biden’s lead in delegates –currently at 77 — is insurmountable. It’s not an enormous lead, but there just aren’t a lot of delegate-rich, pro-Sanders states left out there. Sanders is probably going to get creamed in Florida on March 17, with 219 delegates at stake.

The story of the Sanders campaign is turning into a simple one: His socialist agenda and desire to turn American life upside down had a strong appeal to 15 to 30 percent of Democrats nationwide. In a large field, the pro-Sanders segment looked massive. In a one-on-one race, it looks miniscule.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More