Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders takes part in a FOX News Town Hall with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Detroit, Mich., March 9, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia. An elderly white Vermont senator who is running on socialism was probably always going to have an extremely difficult time sealing the deal with Southern Democrats, white or black. Tonight, Sanders is getting crushed again in Mississippi.

But that stirs the question: Just what are the states that are good for Sanders? The first thought would be the New England states, because Sanders won New Hampshire and his home state of Vermont. But Joe Biden narrowly won Maine and Massachusetts. Perhaps it’s the West? Sanders won California, Nevada, and Utah. Washington could give Sanders a win tonight.

The upper Midwest does not look Sanders-friendly at all. After a de facto win in Iowa (even though Pete Buttigieg won one more delegate), Sanders lost Minnesota, and he is on his way to losing Michigan tonight, probably by double digits. Missouri wasn’t all that close either.

At this hour, Sanders might get a few moral victories with wins or solid finishes in North Dakota and Idaho, and the aforementioned Washington. But it’s hard to find the next delegate-rich state that looks good for Sanders. The quartet of states that vote next week — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio — all look like Biden wins. Georgia, a week later, looks Biden-friendly too. Maybe Wisconsin on April 7?

After all the excitement and hype of the first three candidates, Sanders and his socialism are proving a niche interest. The entire political world got spun by the results of a trio of idiosyncratic, not terribly representative states. The deeply disappointed and furiously outraged Sanders fans will console themselves with the belief that their man came close.

In state after state . . . he really isn’t coming all that close.

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More
