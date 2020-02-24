The Corner

Bernie Sanders's Popularity

Bernie Sanders is leading President Trump in the national head-to-head polls, as Jim VandeHei details.

The Vermont socialist is extremely popular, and not just among Democrats. Fox News has people with a favorable impression of him exceeding those with unfavorable one by 13 points, while CNN has him at plus 25. Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, and Trump have all by contrast been underwater.

What does it mean for the fall? Years ago, I was talking to an aide to a presidential campaign about the candidate the other party seemed likely to select. I mentioned that candidate’s high favorability. “That’s great news for us,” the aide said. Why? I paraphrase this part: “Because he’s barely winning now, and his favorable rating won’t be that high when we’re done with him.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

