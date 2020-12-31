Best Not to Tweet and Remove All Doubt

Attorney Lin Wood during a press conference in Alpharetta, Ga., December 2, 2020 (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Lin Wood has seen and raised his fellow conspiracy-theorist Sidney Powell in a series of tweets that would make Q blush:

My information from reliable source is that Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein. I think we can all agree that Epstein knows pedophilia. If only Jeffrey Epstein was still alive . . . Wouldn’t that be something? https://t.co/DwhgKO3gMp — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

He then followed up with this:

I am fully aware of the onslaught of attacks being made against me based on my revelations about Chief Justice John Roberts. Before attacking me, maybe fair-minded people would first ask Roberts to tell the truth. Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

Wood, of course, has been a leading advocate of the idea that Trump was robbed in Georgia, and the president retweeted his call for Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger to be jailed a couple of weeks ago.