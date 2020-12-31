The Corner

Best Not to Tweet and Remove All Doubt

Attorney Lin Wood during a press conference in Alpharetta, Ga., December 2, 2020 (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Lin Wood has seen and raised his fellow conspiracy-theorist Sidney Powell in a series of tweets that would make Q blush:

He then followed up with this:

Wood, of course, has been a leading advocate of the idea that Trump was robbed in Georgia, and the president retweeted his call for Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger to be jailed a couple of weeks ago.

