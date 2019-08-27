Beto O’Rourke Again Endorses Unlimited Abortion until Birth

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at a campaign house party in Salem, N.H., May 9, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

During a town-hall campaign event the College of Charleston yesterday evening, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke reiterated his support for permitting abortion until an unborn child’s birthday.

“You were at a town-hall meeting just like this in Cleveland and someone asked you specifically about third-trimester abortions, and you said that’s a decision left up to the mother,” a young man told O’Rourke in the first question of the event. “I was born September 8, 1989,” he added, “and I want to know if you think on September 7, 1989, my life had no value.”

At first, the former congressman tried to dodge. “Of course I don’t think that,” he replied. “And of course I’m glad that you’re here.” But that wasn’t all O’Rourke had to say on the subject.

“This is a decision that neither you, nor I, nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make. We want her to have the best possible access to care and to a medical provider,” O’Rourke said, before referring to the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade as the “settled law of the land.”

“I don’t question the decisions that a woman makes,” he added. “Only a woman knows what she knows, and I want to trust her with that.”

Earlier in his remarks, O’Rourke castigated Trump for referring to illegal immigrants as an “infestation.” He said this word characterizes them as “something less than human that you would want to kill or keep out, but not a human being, not those children that we put in cages after we dehumanize them so we can treat them as something less than human.”

Given O’Rourke’s insistence on remaining in the Democratic presidential race despite tanking in the polls, it isn’t terribly surprising that he’s dense enough to chastise Trump for dehumanizing immigrants just minutes for dehumanizing unborn children the day before they’re delivered.