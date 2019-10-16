Beto’s Coming Door to Door for Your Guns

Beto’s worst moment of the night was his inability to answer the question of how he’s going to confiscate guns, since there is no way for the government to know who owns them. He had no answer, because there is no answer. He was asked about it again this morning and in response to a hypothetical of a rancher who doesn’t want to comply with a law he believes is unconstitutional, said that government agents would show up at his door to take his gun:

.@BetoORourke says if someone refuses to turn in their AR-15s then "in that case I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm…"https://t.co/i0eRK7w63H pic.twitter.com/QdxsBV7Kyr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 16, 2019