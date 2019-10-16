The Corner

Beto’s Coming Door to Door for Your Guns

Beto’s worst moment of the night was his inability to answer the question of how he’s going to confiscate guns, since there is no way for the government to know who owns them. He had no answer, because there is no answer. He was asked about it again this morning and in response to a hypothetical of a rancher who doesn’t want to comply with a law he believes is unconstitutional, said that government agents would show up at his door to take his gun:

