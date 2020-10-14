The Corner

Elections

Biden and ‘Empathy’

By

Two of the most abused words in our political lexicon are “empathy” and “sympathy,” neither of which is used to mean what the word really means — we use them to mean “pity,” a word that politicians avoid because of the stink of shame attached to it.

(See my “Against Empathy” for more.)

Comments

But what both “empathy” and “sympathy” really get at is the ability to see things from someone else’s point of view. This is a talent that Joe Biden does not have.

If Joe Biden actually were able to see things from another’s point of view, he might, among other things, understand why it is that his son’s business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere seem sketchy as hell to a great many people — and he would respond appropriately, instead of the sneering and stonewalling and cheap insults he has offered so far.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More