Biden and ‘Most American Catholics’

Morgan Chalfant and Amie Parnes write in The Hill:

A majority — 55 percent — of U.S. adults who identify as Catholic say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in April, while 43 percent say it should be illegal in most cases. “The fact of the matter is that Biden’s position reflects where most American Catholics are,” said David Campbell, a professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame and author of the new book “Secular Surge: A New Fault Line in American Politics.”

Not really. Biden appears to believe abortion should be legal even late in pregnancy. He favors taxpayer funding of abortions for low-income women. Even in the Pew poll, it looks like only a minority of Catholics believe abortion should be legal in “all” cases, which is a better approximation of Biden’s position than “all or most.”

A Marist poll for the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic group, asked finer-grained questions and released more complete results in January. It found that 53 percent of Americans who consider themselves Catholic believe that abortion should be allowed only in cases of rape, incest, and threats to the mother’s life, or not allowed at all. Among those Americans who describe themselves as “practicing Catholics,” the number rose to 67.

Sixty-three percent of Catholics, and 69 percent of practicing Catholics, opposed taxpayer funding of abortion.

I wish these last four numbers were all 100 percent. But no, most Catholics are not where Biden is on abortion.