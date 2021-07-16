The president is reportedly considering replacing the Fed chairman to get someone more progressive. That would be a mistake, I argue at Bloomberg Opinion: “If Biden nominates a replacement for Powell this summer, he’ll be adding uncertainty about monetary policy at the moment when it’s already likely to be at a peak of controversy and danger.”
Biden and Powell
