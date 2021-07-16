Biden and Powell

The president is reportedly considering replacing the Fed chairman to get someone more progressive. That would be a mistake, I argue at Bloomberg Opinion: “If Biden nominates a replacement for Powell this summer, he’ll be adding uncertainty about monetary policy at the moment when it’s already likely to be at a peak of controversy and danger.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru