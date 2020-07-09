The Corner

Biden and the Character Issue

He is running to a large extent on his personal decency. My new Bloomberg Opinion column:

Again and again, Joe Biden’s supporters return to a common theme. Matthew Dallek writes that “in an era of nearly relentless nastiness, Biden exudes decency.” Former primary rivals Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke have been touting his decency, too. The anti-Trump Republicans at the Lincoln Project ran an ad about it. And Barack Obama said his former vice president “has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times.”

The candidate himself is not too modest to concur. After winning primaries in mid-March, Biden said, “Tonight we are a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House. That’s our ultimate goal.”

Political campaigns always involve a lot of exaggeration, but the mismatch between Biden’s character references and his actual character is particularly stark. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
U.S.

COVID’s Comeback

By
We’re living in Groundhog Day. For the second time this year, COVID-19 is sweeping the country and we don’t have any great options for dealing with it. We didn’t squander the past four months, exactly, but we demonstrably failed to get to a place where we can enjoy an open society without the virus taking ... Read More
