Biden and the Minimum Wage

An email in response to this post:

You know, there was a way to keep this from happening. You don’t get to trash Trump every day he’s president and then complain about Biden’s policies.

1) I checked, and it turns out that I do get to criticize presidents as much as I want. 2) I think there’s still a way to block a $15 federal minimum wage, and it starts with people who think it’s a bad idea saying so. 3) If you’re unhappy Trump lost reelection, there’s someone who has a lot more responsibility for that event than I do.