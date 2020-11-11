The Corner

U.S.

Biden Appoints Free-Speech Antagonist to Sell Free Speech Abroad

By
Time Magazine managing editor Rick Stengel arrives at the Time 100 Gala in New York in 2012 (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

When Rick Stengel left his job as managing editor of Time magazine to take the job of Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in 2013, he became the 24th journalist to officially join the Obama administration. The most notable of them was Jay Carney, the longtime Washington bureau chief for Time who would become director of communications for Joe Biden and then White House press secretary, but many journalists — and we’re not talking about pundits — took the short journey from political journalism to Democratic Party advocacy. And, as George Stephanopoulos can attest, if you’re a Democrat, there is always a road back into journalism.

This week, MSNBC cut ties with three contributors, Barbara McQuade, Ezekiel Emanuel, and Stengel, who landed at the network after serving in the Obama administration. This came after it was revealed that MSNBC’s censorious lefty historian, Jon Meacham, had failed to disclose that he was both writing Biden’s speeches and commenting on them.

Stengel is now on Biden’s transition team to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which I just learned is an agency that oversees “public service media networks that provide unbiased news and information in countries where the press is restricted.”

Considering Stengel’s animosity towards free expression this seems quite a poor fit. You might remember his infamous 2011 Time cover piece, featuring a picture of the Constitution with the headline “Does It Still Matter?”

In it he argued:

We can pat ourselves on the back about the past 223 years, but we cannot let the Constitution become an obstacle to the U.S.’s moving into the future with a sensible health care system, a globalized economy, an evolving sense of civil and political rights. The Constitution does not protect our spirit of liberty; our spirit of liberty protects the Constitution. The Constitution serves the nation; the nation does not serve the Constitution.

This malleable view of foundational law, one that allows partisans to reimagine the Constitution in any way that suits them, is pretty popular these days. It is, in essence, an acknowledgment that the contemporary left-wing can’t function under traditional American principles.

Stengel went even further, arguing in a 2019 Washington Post op-ed that the state should begin policing speech:

But as a government official traveling around the world championing the virtues of free speech, I came to see how our First Amendment standard is an outlier. Even the most sophisticated Arab diplomats that I dealt with did not understand why the First Amendment allows someone to burn a Koran. Why, they asked me, would you ever want to protect that?

Even sophisticated diplomats from Middle East theocracies and autocracies can’t wrap their minds around the principles of free expression! So, asks Stengel, why not be more like Saudi Arabia or Egypt? This is not exactly the reasoning you’d expect from a former journalist, though perhaps these days you should.

In any event, because I believe free expression is a neutral principle that applies to even the most noxious speech — and, also, because speech is unambiguously protected by the Constitution — I believe Stengel should be free to write his authoritarian rants. But he is certainly not a person who should be overseeing any agency that allegedly champions “unbiased news and information in countries where the press is restricted.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More