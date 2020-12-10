Biden at Last Presidential Debate: ‘My Son Has Not Made Money’ from China

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the final 2020 presidential campaign debate in Nashville, Tenn., October 22, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today’s headline at CNN: “Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China.”

CNN reports: “Investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to two people briefed on the probe.”

At the last presidential debate, Joe Biden said his son Hunter hadn’t made any money from China:

Joe Biden: "My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking? China." pic.twitter.com/F91CRMX3kl — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

Debate moderator Kristen Welker asked Biden at the October 22 debate: “Vice-President Biden, there have been questions about the work your son has done in China and for a Ukrainian energy company when you were vice-president, in retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?”

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Biden said. “The only guy who made money from China is this guy [Donald Trump]. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”