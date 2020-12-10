The Corner

Elections

Biden at Last Presidential Debate: ‘My Son Has Not Made Money’ from China

By
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the final 2020 presidential campaign debate in Nashville, Tenn., October 22, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today’s headline at CNN: “Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China.”

CNN reports: “Investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to two people briefed on the probe.”

At the last presidential debate, Joe Biden said his son Hunter hadn’t made any money from China:

Debate moderator Kristen Welker asked Biden at the October 22 debate: “Vice-President Biden, there have been questions about the work your son has done in China and for a Ukrainian energy company when you were vice-president, in retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?”

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Biden said. “The only guy who made money from China is this guy [Donald Trump]. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

By
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

By
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Three Democrats Have a Very Bad Week

By
On the menu today: Dianne Feinstein, Hunter Biden, and Eric Swalwell are all having a terrible week. The Bad Week for Dianne Feinstein For quite a while now, if you paid consistent attention to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), you would notice that she would make a statement, and then the next day ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Three Democrats Have a Very Bad Week

By
On the menu today: Dianne Feinstein, Hunter Biden, and Eric Swalwell are all having a terrible week. The Bad Week for Dianne Feinstein For quite a while now, if you paid consistent attention to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), you would notice that she would make a statement, and then the next day ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More