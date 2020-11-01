The Corner

Elections

Biden Cried Tears of Joy When Roe Was Upheld

By
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden takes part in a health briefing about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del., October 28, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Paul Kengor, who has written a bunch for National Review over the years, has an important piece in the National Catholic Register that provides a troubling account of Joe Biden’s enthusiasm for Roe v. Wade. Kengor delved into Combat: Twelve Years in the U.S. Senate, the memoirs of the late Warren Rudman — the Republican who represented New Hampshire from 1980 to 1993 and who championed Supreme Court Justice David Souter — to recount his description of a Wilmington, Del., train-platform bump-into with Biden on the 1992 day the Supreme Court handed down its consequential Casey decision:

At first, I didn’t see Joe; then I spotted him waving at me from far down the platform. . . . Joe had agonized over his vote for David, and I knew how thrilled he must be. We started running through the crowd toward each other, and when we met, we embraced, laughing and crying.

Why the tears of joy? Souter’s was Casey’s fifth vote to keep Roe from being overturned. Per Kengor: “Biden wept tears of joy in the arms of Rudman, shouting triumphantly of Souter: ‘You were right about him! You were right!’”

Souter had been the “trust me” nominee: Conservatives had been assured by Bush-administration officials that the New Hampshire judge with a thin record was going to be a stealth surprise, the happy kind. And confirmable. Meanwhile, Rudman, a fervent Roe defender, was telling Biden, who was chairing the Judiciary Committee, and his fellow Democrats that Souter would not disappoint them if and when a major abortion case came before the High Court — but that collegial, trust-me assurance had to remain private.

Comments

Back to the train platform, from Kengor:

The two men were so jubilant, so giddy, that Rudman said onlookers thought they were crazy: “But we just kept laughing and yelling and hugging each other because, sometimes, there are happy endings.”

Not for the tens of millions of unborn children who have been aborted since that day.

I’ve written elsewhere about incidents that expose the disturbing aspects of Joe Biden’s psyche. None of them comes close to what one might conclude from his public tears of joy over the Casey verdict.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Why the Left Is Mad about the Supreme Court

By
When Joe Biden finally answered, after several weeks of hemming and hawing, whether he would indulge the recently revived left-wing fantasy of adding justices to the Supreme Court, it was revealing. And not simply in the way that his response -- “to put together a national . . . bipartisan commission” some ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why the Left Is Mad about the Supreme Court

By
When Joe Biden finally answered, after several weeks of hemming and hawing, whether he would indulge the recently revived left-wing fantasy of adding justices to the Supreme Court, it was revealing. And not simply in the way that his response -- “to put together a national . . . bipartisan commission” some ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

America the Incompetent

By
I tend to agree with National Review editor Rich Lowry that Donald Trump’s main appeal always has been his (generally) unspoken seven-letter campaign platform, which begins with an “F” and ends with a “U.” But Trump promised something else in 2016 that appealed in a trans-partisan way to many Americans: ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

America the Incompetent

By
I tend to agree with National Review editor Rich Lowry that Donald Trump’s main appeal always has been his (generally) unspoken seven-letter campaign platform, which begins with an “F” and ends with a “U.” But Trump promised something else in 2016 that appealed in a trans-partisan way to many Americans: ... Read More
Elections

Biden Cried Tears of Joy When Roe Was Upheld

By
Paul Kengor, who has written a bunch for National Review over the years, has an important piece in the National Catholic Register that provides a troubling account of Joe Biden’s enthusiasm for Roe v. Wade. Kengor delved into Combat: Twelve Years in the U.S. Senate, the memoirs of the late Warren Rudman -- the ... Read More
Elections

Biden Cried Tears of Joy When Roe Was Upheld

By
Paul Kengor, who has written a bunch for National Review over the years, has an important piece in the National Catholic Register that provides a troubling account of Joe Biden’s enthusiasm for Roe v. Wade. Kengor delved into Combat: Twelve Years in the U.S. Senate, the memoirs of the late Warren Rudman -- the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More