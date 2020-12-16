Biden Deletes Tweet Mocking Buttigieg

Yesterday, President-elect Joe Biden announced his nomination of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg to serve as secretary of transportation. The announcement hailed Buttigieg as a “barrier-breaking public servant” and the “first openly gay major presidential candidate in American history.”

Sometime before that announcement, the Biden team deleted a Biden tweet and Biden campaign video in which Buttigieg was mocked for installing “decorative brick” and “colorful lights” in South Bend.