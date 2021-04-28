Biden Has a Lot of Soft Supporters

President Joe Biden delivers an address from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

In response to Party over Trump

One other thing jumped out at me from the NBC poll, Rich: While President Biden has +14 percent approval rating, there are actually more respondents who “strongly disapprove” of him (33 percent) than “strongly approve” (29 percent). The president’s lukewarm supporters (24 percent) vastly outnumber his lukewarm opponents (6 percent).

By contrast, there weren’t many people who were “somewhat” positive or negative about President Trump by the end. In October, the same pollsters found 48 percent of people strongly disapproving and 35 percent strongly approving his job performance. There were more strong feelings on both sides, in other words.