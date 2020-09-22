Biden Is Incoherent on the Court Vacancy

Jim notes that Joe Biden argued yesterday that:

The discussion should be about why he is moving in a direction that’s totally inconsistent with what Founders wanted. The Constitution says voters get to pick a president who gets to make the pick, and the Senate gets to decide.

I am confused as to why Joe Biden believes that this makes his case, when it quite obviously makes the opposite case. If “the Constitution says voters get to pick a president who gets to make the pick, and the Senate gets to decide,” then that’s “what Founders wanted,” isn’t it? And if the president is making a pick, and the Senate is deciding, then the president and the Senate are following what the “Constitution says,” aren’t they?