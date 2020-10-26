The Corner

Biden Isn’t Staying Home . . . Completely

Perhaps Joe Biden has no Monday events because he thinks the best thing to do is to stay out of the news and to let President Trump generate his own controversies.

Then again, Jill Biden will travel to Macon and Savannah, Ga., today, and Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, will travel to Winston-Salem and Boone, N.C., today.

The recent claim that Biden has canceled all in-person campaign events for the remainder of the campaign is not true. Biden is scheduled to go to events in Warm Springs and Atlanta, Ga. Tuesday, and events in Broward County and Tampa, Fla. Thursday.

Still, for the last week of October, four events in two days — with two days off — represents a remarkably light schedule. For comparison, in the last seven days of October, Hillary Clinton did 17 events in four swing states. Hopefully it is a deliberate strategy, and not a concession to fatigue or any health ailment. In the past few days, Biden has had a few more gaffes than usual — declaring that he has put together “the most extensive and inclusive voter-fraud organization in the history of American politics,” and appearing to mix up Donald Trump and George W. Bush.

Hopefully Biden’s physical and mental health is fine. Because if after the election, he or his insiders reveal that he’s been dealing with some serious health issue that was hidden from the public, the fallout will be enormous.

Elections

The Only Middle Finger Available

By
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture. After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
