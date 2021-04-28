Biden Manages to Exaggerate January 6

According to the White House, President Biden will call the January 6 Capitol riot “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” during his address this evening. As horrific as the events of that day were, I and most reasonable people of sound mind might submit that Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the assassinations of William McKinley, James Garfield, and John Kennedy, as well as the attempts on the lives of Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, all come in ahead of January 6 as far as attacks on our democracy go.

So, what the president is going to say tonight is: a) incorrect; b) being said for his own, not the nation’s, benefit; c) an offense that still pales in comparison to the acts of the rioters and the role President Trump played in egging them on.

Sadly, it seems that the tragedy of the day did little to help anyone subordinate their own interests to those of the country.