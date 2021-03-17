Biden on Afghanistan

Maybe we’ll leave Afghanistan after all. The administration, with just a few weeks to go before the May 1 deadline, still can’t decide whether it is going to honor the U.S. commitment to leave. The op-ed pages are filling with cries to stay.

Joe Biden is blaming Trump. In the news-making interview he gave George Stephanopoulos, Biden said on Afghanistan: “The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president — the former president — worked out. And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision’s going to be — it’s in process now.”

Biden blamed a disorderly transition for his administration’s trouble in executing the withdrawal. But asked how much longer U.S. troops could stay, Biden said, “I don’t think a lot longer.”

Now, it’s very clear that the Trump administration timed withdrawal in such a way that the inevitable result of the Taliban disabling the Afghan government we spent two decades building would land on his successor. So that was a bit of a buck-passing. But so is this inability of the Biden administration to take responsibility for the situation on the ground now.

However, it is notable that Biden seems to be resisting calls to break our agreement and then stay in Afghanistan long term. He seems only to be saying that the logistical challenge of leaving could lead to a short delay. Trump’s buck-passing is also a gift, in a way. Biden can always try to blame Trump for whatever Afghanistan becomes later.