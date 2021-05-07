Biden: On Second Thought, Yes, China Is Indeed Eating Our Lunch

Joe Biden’s assessment of China, May 1, 2019:

China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west. They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know,they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.”

Joe Biden’s assessment of China, May 6, 2021:

The Chinese are eating our lunch. They’re eating our lunch, economically. They’re investing hundreds of billions of dollars in research and development.

That’s why, right now, if it keeps their way, they’re going to own the electric car market in the world. They’re going to own a whole range — we got to compete.