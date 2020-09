This debate has been a cross-talking mess and festival of untruths so far, but we have one very clear piece of news: Joe Biden flatly refused to answer whether he would support Court-packing, which he had once recognized was wrong and destructive. “Whatever position I take, that will become the issue … I’m not gonna answer the question.”

Advertisement

If you had any doubt that Biden is terrified of saying no to his party’s most extreme elements, we just got our answer.