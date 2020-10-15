The Corner

Elections

Biden the Unscrutinized

By

I don’t know where the Hunter Biden laptop story goes, but anything that gets the focus and attention off of Trump and onto Biden for a change is a good thing for the Trump campaign. Mike Allen had a good item yesterday on how Biden has somehow managed to be the under-the-radar-screen favorite in a presidential election:

Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination. Now he’s a prohibitive favorite for president — who got there with lots of luck and shockingly little scrutiny, Axios’ Hans Nichols reports.

  • Why it matters:The media’s obsession with President Trump — and Trump’s compulsion to dominate the news — allowed Biden to purposely and persistently minimize public appearances and tough questions.

Since Aug. 31, Biden has answered less than half as many questions from the press as Trump — 365 compared with 753 — according to a tally by the Trump campaign, which the Biden campaign didn’t dispute.

  • In that time,Biden has done approximately 35 local TV interviews, three national interviews and two town halls.
  • Biden went almostthree months without taking questions from beat reporters.
  • Biden aidessay one reason there’s less scrutiny of Biden in the general election is that he already was examined thoroughly in the primary election and over decades in public life.
  • Andrew Bates,a Biden spokesperson, said: “Who’s ‘scrutinizing’ Trump more, Maria Bartiromo or Sean Hannity?”

Biden has yet to be pinned down on an array of legitimate questions, including:

  • His blunt view of adding new justices to the Supreme Court, Medicare for All, police funding, Pentagon spending, fracking, reparations for African Americans, the Green New Deal and his support for the 1994 crime bill.

Media

Censored and Suppressed

By
Today is a doozy: Facebook and Twitter decided that their users shouldn’t see or be able to read a particular article in the New York Post, and why so many Democrats perceived the Post story as a traumatic flashback to former FBI director James Comey’s letter about Hillary Clinton on October 28, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Diane Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton Revives the Dead Hand

By
Judge Barrett testified that she understands the Constitution “to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it.” In response, Hillary Clinton tweeted, “At the time the Constitution was ratified, women couldn’t vote, much less be judges.” It’s not entirely clear what point the Yale Law ... Read More
