Biden to Black Journalist: ‘Are You a Junkie?’

Shortly after President Trump’s effort to win reelection was challenged by an interview with Jonathan Swan that goes wildly off the rails, former Vice President Biden turned in his own train wreck of an interview, getting testy with CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett during a virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

BARNETT: Please clarify specifically, have you taken a cognitive test? FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: No, I haven’t taken a test! Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man! That’s like saying you . . . before you got in this program, you’re take [sic] a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie? BARNETT: What do you say to President Trump who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters? BIDEN: Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. Did you watch that — look, come on, man. I know you’re trying to goad me, but I mean . . . I’m so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the President or stand with the President and the debates.

Unsurprisingly, many are cringing that Biden is, unprompted, asking an African-American journalist if he’s “a junkie” . . . three months after Biden told radio DJ Charlamagne tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

As noted last month, somehow the United States managed to pick its two least self-aware, sensitive, erudite septuagenarians to run for president this cycle.